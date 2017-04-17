GALLERY: Hats off to Easter family fun in Skegness area

There were no hiding places when families hit the Easter egg trails held in the Skegness area over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Community group Live and Learn kicked off the fun on Good Friday with an Easter egg hunt in Tower Gardens.

Sophie Clarke, 8, with her dad, Chris Clarke at the Easter event at the Village Church farm in Skegness. Photo: .MSKP-150417-13 ANL-170417-104055001

This was the first of a series of event by the local volunteers to entertain visitors and residents.

On Saturday, they held an Easter bonnet parade, on Easter Sunday an outdoor service and open mic event and on Bank Holiday Monday a community event.

The Village Church Farm museum in Skegness was one of a number of attractions holding Easter trails over the weekend, with others taking place at Fantasy Island and Hardy’s Animal Farm in Ingoldmells,

An Easter Egg-stavaganza was held at the WI Hall in Burgh-le-Marsh, on Saturday, with an Easter egg trail later in the morning at Burgh-le-Marsh Baptist Church,

. Dee'Dee Lee of Winthorpe face painting Shola-Tia Arliss, 16 at the Easter event in Tower Gardens. Photo: MSKP-150417-21 ANL-170417-103957001

Skegness Aquarium also ran some special Easter fun, with crafts and face painting and hunts for eggs hidden in tanks.

There was also the opportunity for visitors to meet the latest new resident - an octopus.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Dick Edginton who judged the Easter Bonnets at an event in Tower Gardens , presenting an Easter egg to one of the winners, Daniel Whitehead, 5, of Skegness. Photo: MSKP-150417-32. ANL-170417-101615001

Lewis Worsley, 11, taking part in one of the Easter trails.at the Village Church Farm, Skegness. Photo: MSKP-150417-10 ANL-170417-104145001