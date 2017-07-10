GALLERY: Fun and nostalgia at Spilsby Show

Thousands of people flocked to Spilsby Show for a day packed full of fun and nostalgia, including flypasts by the UK’s only flying Lancaster Bomber which is back in the air in Lincolnshire after a major overhaul.
The annual show in the Recreation Ground off Ancaster Avenue on Sunday was also a tribute to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces, with community groups joining a procession with the Spilsby branch of the Royal British Legion.
Attractions at the event included vintage tractors, oil engines, a model and craft marquee, heavy horse show, and a six-mile road race.
Entertainment was provided by Skegness Silver Band, 1940s covers band The Blighty Bells Trio and a cappella group Zero Degrees Chorus.
In the main ring there were displays by Higashi Judo Club and dancing group Top Limitz, as well as Boston Veteran Cycles, County Linx Radio, Spilsby Fire Brigade and Lincolnshire Police.
For children there were fairground rides, face painting, archery, competitions and, for the first time, a display of exotic wildlife.