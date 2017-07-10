GALLERY: Fun and nostalgia at Spilsby Show

Thousands of people flocked to Spilsby Show for a day packed full of fun and nostalgia, including flypasts by the UK’s only flying Lancaster Bomber which is back in the air in Lincolnshire after a major overhaul.

The annual show in the Recreation Ground off Ancaster Avenue on Sunday was also a tribute to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces, with community groups joining a procession with the Spilsby branch of the Royal British Legion.

Start of the six-mile road race at Spilsby Show. Photo: MSKP-090717-9 ANL-171007-122745001

Attractions at the event included vintage tractors, oil engines, a model and craft marquee, heavy horse show, and a six-mile road race.

Entertainment was provided by Skegness Silver Band, 1940s covers band The Blighty Bells Trio and a cappella group Zero Degrees Chorus.

In the main ring there were displays by Higashi Judo Club and dancing group Top Limitz, as well as Boston Veteran Cycles, County Linx Radio, Spilsby Fire Brigade and Lincolnshire Police.

For children there were fairground rides, face painting, archery, competitions and, for the first time, a display of exotic wildlife.

Start of the six-mile road race at Spilsby Show. Photo: MSKP-090717-7 ANL-171007-122959001

Rebecca Jones with Poppy Jones, 3, of Toynto All Saints at Spilsby Show. Photo: MSKP-090717-18 ANL-171007-123048001

Alison and Simon Saxby with Oscar Saxby, 3, looking at tractors.at Spilsby Show. Photo: MSKP-090717-3 ANL-171007-122725001

Chamber of Hearts performing in the Sessions House Lounge at Spilsby Show. Photo: MSKP-090717-13 ANL-171007-122759001

Vikki Bamforth raising money for Queen's Medical Centre at Spilsby Show. Photo: MSKP-090717-30 ANL-171007-123104001

Skegness Mini Owners Club member Paul Gamble with his mini at Spilsby Show. Photo: MSKP-090717-15 ANL-171007-122816001

Spectators enjoying the activities in the ring at Spilsby Show. Photo: MSKP-090717-34 ANL-171007-123153001