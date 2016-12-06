GALLERY: Cracker of a day of fun in Spilsby

A cracker of a time was had in Spilsby when the town turned out for some festive fun and welcomed back its Cracker day.

The Rotary Club of Spilsby hosted the event in the Franklin Hall on Saturday, taking over from the local Lions’ Club who had previously run it for many years.

Gay Crawford with her homemade produce, from Primrose Patch at Spilsby Cracker Day. MSKP-031216-22 ANL-160512-154741001

Rotarian Michael Lenton said: “The day was a great success. There were 32 stalls in all, selling a plethora of arts, crafts and various goods.

“The Town Cryer was in full voice and we were regaled by the U3A choir.

“Santa Claus was busy in his grotto, handing out presents to the children and the Spilsby W.I. were serving hot and cold food and drinks.

“All in all a very pleasant day.”

Keals WI members (from left) Pam Humphries, Joan Slaney, Madeleine Ruddick, Gillian Taplin. at Spilsby Cracker Day. MSKP-031216-20 ANL-160512-154726001

Angel Tree toppers (from left) Jane Allenby and Jessica Allenby, 12, at Spilsby Cracker Day. MSKP-031216-9 ANL-160512-154657001