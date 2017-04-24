GALLERY: Communities in Skegness unite to celebrate saints

Communities have come together in Skegness to celebrate the patron saints of Poland and England.

A special lunch was hosted by the Skegness Polish Saturday School (SPEA) on Sunday at the Philip Grove Community Centre so residents of all nationalities could try Polish food and explore cultures of both nationalities.

Jill Hughes, former High Sheriff of Liincolnshire, chatting over cake with Eva Holmes at a lunch in Skegness celebrating the patron saints of Poland and England. ANL-170424-142455001

Guests of honour were the Mayor, Coun Dick Edgington, and Mrs Jill Hughes, who has just retired as High Sherriff of Lincolnshire, .

The idea came about because St George’s and St Wojciech’s Day both fall on April 23. Visitors were able to sample a banquet of 20 Polish dishes.

Filip Piwowarczyk and Patrick Marzec of Skegness Academy ran a Polish cake stall to raise funds to accompany sick people from Skegness on a pilgrimage to Lourdes in France.

Wojciech Pisarski, chairman of the Skegness Polish Educational Association, was delighted to see both English and Polish families at the event.

Skegness Academy students Filip Piwowarczyk (left) and Patrick Marzec raising funds for a pilgrimage to Lourdes at cake stall at a St George's Day lunch in Skegness. ANL-170424-142427001

He said: “By doing this they will be symbolising the integration of Polish families in the area.”

Mrs Hughes said: “As High Sheriff I went to several events like this, mainly in Boston and Skegness.

“Anything that can help bring communities together is a good thing.”

Coun Dick Edginton was attending his 100th event at Mayor and said: “I think this is tremendous. As always at events like this the food is excellent and events like this show the very vibrant Polish community we have here. It adds to the diversity of Skegness.”

Mayor of Skegness Coun Dick Edginton at lunch in Skegness celebrating the patron saints of Poland and England. ANL-170424-142721001

Also there were Eva and Nick Holmes from Skegness. Nick said: “I think this is a very good idea - the food is excellent.”

Eva added: “We saw the event was on in the Standard. Food is a very good way of bringing people together.”

Among the other St George’s Day events was a family fun day in Tower Gardens, run by Live and Learn volunteers with support from County Linx Radio.

Live and Learn St George's Day event in Tower Gardens. Maggie Gray - organiser, with Andrew Ayers of County Lincs Radio Bus. Photo: MSKP-230417-8 ANL-170424-125201001

St George and Wojciech community lunch for Polish and English saints. Pictured from left are Izabela Tomasiak, Rafal Piwowarczyk, Lucyna Webb. Photo: MSKP-230417-28 ANL-170424-125105001