GALLERY: Christmas in the Skegness area schools

There was hardly a a dry eye in the schools when pupils in the Skegness area performed their nativity plays.

Spilsby Primary Reception Class went into the world of make believe to present their fairytale nativity - Little Red Riding Hood, Three Little Pigs and Goldilocks

Spilsby Primary Reception Class fairytale nativity. ANL-161219-142204001

The Richmond School reception class in Skegness enjoyed learning about the story of Christmas and being part of the nativity.

Teacher Mrs Suzanne Rutherford said: “The children have enjoyed playing the roles of the characters in the Christmas story.”

Miss Becki Rippin added, “They have learnt so much about the birth of Jesus and the story of the nativity. The school is so proud of them.”

Thirty-eight staff and Year 4 pupils of the Richmond took part in a Santa fun run.

George Wilson, a Year 4 pupil in Mrs Melanie Wheeler’s class, achieved a time of 20 minutes and was first boy back.

Mrs Wheeler left at the end of term after a long career.

Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School, said: “We are going to miss seeing her smile every day. All the staff and pupils at the school would like to congratulate her on her new job and wish her all the best for the future.”

Among the schools where nativity plays also took place were Beacon Primary Academy in Skegness, Ingoldmells Academy, Skegness Infants’ School and Halton Holegate C of E Primary School, where a production of Scrooge also took place.

Halton Holegate C of E Primary Schools production of Scrooge. ANL-161219-143103001

Halton Holegate C of E Primary School nativity. ANL-161219-143153001

Skegness Infants' Academy Foundation Stage /Reception class children in their nativity. ANL-161219-142837001