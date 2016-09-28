GALLERY: Charity riders light up Skegness for RNLI

Crowds of people lined the streets at the weekend for an event that lit up Skegness in a spectacular way while raising money for the RNLI station.

One hundred and 28 Honda Goldwings lit up with LED lights toured the town on Saturday night, with many of the riders in fancy dress.

During the day there was a static display of bikes and trikes near the RNLI station and a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast.

More than £2,000 was raised at the second event last year and already this has been exceeded.

One of the organisers, known as Shaun, said it all started after seeing a similar event in Scarborough in 2013. He said: “I was on the way back and I said to me wife I’m going to do this in Skegness. She thought I was bonkers but fully supported me. Riders came from as far as Cornwall and Scotland, It’s a spectacular show and I want to make it bigger next year. It’s something that could put Skegness on the map and I hope the town will get behind me.”

Honda Goldwings provided a spectacular show for the Skegness Light Parade. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-160926-175928001

Olivia Dawe 10 sitting on one of the bikes with (left to right) Paul Dawe, George Hallas, Karen Hallas and Emma Dawe of Chesterfield. MSKP-240916-42 ANL-160926-181230001

Honda Goldwing Light Parade. Ian Rushton and organiser Sandy. ANL-160926-174707001

Honda Goldwings set off in the Skegness Light Parade: Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-160927-113308001

Skegness Light Parade. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-160928-112725001

Skegness Light Parade. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-160928-112709001

Skegness Light Parade. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-160928-112649001

Honda Goldwing Light Parade in Skegness. MSKP-240916-26 ANL-160928-113039001