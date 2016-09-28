GALLERY: Charity riders light up Skegness for RNLI

Crowds of people lined the streets at the weekend for an event that lit up Skegness in a spectacular way while raising money for the RNLI station.
One hundred and 28 Honda Goldwings lit up with LED lights toured the town on Saturday night, with many of the riders in fancy dress.
During the day there was a static display of bikes and trikes near the RNLI station and a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast.
More than £2,000 was raised at the second event last year and already this has been exceeded.
One of the organisers, known as Shaun, said it all started after seeing a similar event in Scarborough in 2013. He said: “I was on the way back and I said to me wife I’m going to do this in Skegness. She thought I was bonkers but fully supported me. Riders came from as far as Cornwall and Scotland, It’s a spectacular show and I want to make it bigger next year. It’s something that could put Skegness on the map and I hope the town will get behind me.”