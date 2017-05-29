GALLERY: Charity Medieval Tournament in Spilsby is galloping success

An animal rescue centre in Spilsby can look forward to the new weeks at least after a successful fundraising event over the Bank Holiday.

Hundreds of people turned out for the Northcote Heavy Horse Centre Medieval Tornament, raising £2,800 of vital funds to support the running of the charity

Poppy Hickley 10 of Candlesby, holding Thunder the three -year-old Harrier Hawk, at a medieval fundraiser at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre. MSKP-280517-9 ANL-170529-131849001

Visitors were entertained by birds of prey from Eagle Eye Falconry display and saw dog displays, equestrian vaulting and fire performance and entertainment.

They also got to meet two new horses – Wendy the shire horse, and Pierre the French Boulannaise draft horse.

There was also the chance to meet horses that live at the centre, as well as browse stalls, enjoy a barbecue or refreshments in the tea room.

Terena Bolam, who runs the centre, said: “It was a fantastic day and the crowds were lovely.

Rhiannon Morgan riding Dante at a medieval fundraiser at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre. MSKP-280517-17 ANL-170529-131704001

“We are so grateful for the support and the feedback since the event has been amazing too.

“We raised nearly £3,000, which will take the pressure off for the next few weeks and pay a few bills.”

The next fundraiser is a Horses Through the Ages event on Father’s Day, June 18.

For information or to get involved, call Terena on 07899 815960.

Visitor Henry Smith 5 of Waddington with Bruce Knight of Spilsby Theatre, dressed as Kight of Spilsby at a medieval fundraiser at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre. MSKP-280517-13 ANL-170529-131759001