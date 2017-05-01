GALLERY: Chapel St Leonards flower festival makes memories

Chapel St Leonards bi-annual flower festival took place between Saturday and Monday over the bank holiday weekend in St Leonards Parish Church.

The theme of the well-attended event was ‘Memories’ and included floral displays arranged by representatives of various local community organisations and individuals.

Chapel St Leonards Flower Festival. ANL-170105-144906001

Among the memories explored were ‘Seaside Holiday in Chapel Memories’ , ‘Schooldays Memories’, ‘ Childhood Games and Pastimes Memories’, ‘Memories of Loved ones’ and ‘Women’s Institute memories’.

Light lunches and refreshments were available in the Church Hall.

Chapel St Leonards Flower Festival. ANL-170105-145309001

Chapel St Leonards Flower Festival. ANL-170105-144949001

Chapel St Leonards Flower Festival. ANL-170105-145309001