GALLERY: Burgh rocks with headliners Hoosiers at Lakes Festival

Residents in the Burgh-le-Marsh area could easily have thought they had been transported to Glastonbury as bands rocked the night away at the Lakes Festival.

The Hoosiers were the headline act at Saturday’s festival at Sycamore Lakes near Skegness, which also saw bands from across Lincolnshire performing, including The Band From County Hell and Ash Wilson Band from Skegness,

Enjoying the Lakes Festival at Sycamore Lakes in Burgh le Marsh are (from left) Marie Jackson, Hannah Cumberwerth, Bryony Marshall, Jameela Rawlinson, Kerry Wardell and Lisa Broomfield of Burgh le Marsh. Photo: MSKP-080717-94 ANL-171007-093035001

Also in the line-up was Brotherhood, one of the supporting bands for Kaiser Chiefs in Splendour Festival Nottingham.

This is the fifth year of the festival, which in the past has seen bands such as Chantel Mc Gregor, Ainsley Lister, Only The Young’s, The South (formally Beautiful South), Slade, Scouting for Girls, Top Loader and The Shires.

As well as music, festival goers were able to enjoy a beer tent, hog roast, a variety of food including hot dogs with Boston sausages.

The evening finished with a spectacular fireworks display.

Alex Roulston, Katerina Dickenson and Katelin Conroy of Chapel St Leonards at the Lakes Festival in Burgh-le-Marsh. Photo: MSKP-080717-88 ANL-171007-093047001

Band From County Hell performing at the Lakes Festival in Burgh-le-Marsh. Photo: MSKP-080717-4 ANL-171007-093139001

Ash Wilson performing at the Lakes Festival in Burgh le Marsh. Photo: MSKP-080717-39 ANL-171007-093450001

Naomi Nye and Carolyn Bray of Boston at the Lakes Festival in Burgh-le-Marsh. Photo: MSKP-080717-47 ANL-171007-093725001

Sam Daley and Lyndsey Sykes of Skegness at the Lakes Festival in Burgh-le-Marsh. ANL-171007-093753001

Brotherhood performing. at the Lakes Festival in Burgh le Marsh. Photo: MSKP-080717-79 ANL-171007-093905001

Feast of fun and music for Jonathan Ling, Della Ling, Rachel Gray, John Gray, Pete Nicholls, Heather Nicholls, Claire Myszczyszyn of Skegnes at the Lakes Festival in Burgh le Marsh. Photo: MSKP-080717-53. ANL-171007-093821001