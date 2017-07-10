GALLERY: Burgh rocks with headliners Hoosiers at Lakes Festival

Residents in the Burgh-le-Marsh area could easily have thought they had been transported to Glastonbury as bands rocked the night away at the Lakes Festival.
The Hoosiers were the headline act at Saturday’s festival at Sycamore Lakes near Skegness, which also saw bands from across Lincolnshire performing, including The Band From County Hell and Ash Wilson Band from Skegness,
Also in the line-up was Brotherhood, one of the supporting bands for Kaiser Chiefs in Splendour Festival Nottingham.
This is the fifth year of the festival, which in the past has seen bands such as Chantel Mc Gregor, Ainsley Lister, Only The Young’s, The South (formally Beautiful South), Slade, Scouting for Girls, Top Loader and The Shires.
As well as music, festival goers were able to enjoy a beer tent, hog roast, a variety of food including hot dogs with Boston sausages.
The evening finished with a spectacular fireworks display.