GALLERY: Bikers in Spilsby pay tribute to families affescted by Manchester bombing

Hundreds of bikers who rode into Spilsby for the annual bike night tpaid tribute to the victims and families affected by the Manchester bombing.

One minutes silence was held in the packed town on Tuesday evening as part of the annual Bike Night celebrations.

Spilsby Bike Night ANL-170526-162005001

Over 1,500 bikers took part in the tribute, with local rock band ‘The Tuesdays’ dedicated Eric Clapton’s ‘Would you know me in heaven’ to everyone concerned.

Bikes started arriving about 4pm and by 7pm the town was packed full of motorbikes, trikes and scooters from all over the county and beyond.

World champion Bike Trial rider Adam Moorwood from Derbyshire entertained the crowds with his amazing skills and the obstacle course was provided by Tong Engineering and Sid Dennis and Son of Skegness.

County Linx Radio provided music and Kymes Transport, of Wrangle, provided a lorry for the stage,

Spilsby Bike Night. ANL-170526-161642001

Peter McDowell with the help of his wife, Lisa, have organised the bike night since 2009. From next year the town’s Rotary Club will be taking it over.

Peter and Lisa would like to thank East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire Council Council, local police and everyone who helped make the event such a success.

Spilsby Bike Night. ANL-170526-163055001

Spilsby Bike Night ANL-170526-162446001