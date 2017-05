Visitors to the Skegness area have been enjoying the spectacle of hundreds of scooters in town – and celebrating the Bank Holiday with beer and bangers.

The annual Skegness Scooter Rally included a ride from Skegness Town FC to Ingoldmells.

Beer and Sausage Festival at Batemans Brewery, Wainfleet. Front (from left) are Steve Mickleburgh, Jass Smith. Back (from left) Pearce Gibson, Mark Aldridge, Ian Flanagan and Wayne Butler. Photo: MSKP-290417-66 ANL-170105-111425001

A Beer and Sausage Festival has been taking place all weekend at Batemans Brewery.

Our photographer popped along to capture the fun.

Beer and Sausage Festival at Batemans Brewery, Wainfleet. (From left) Haydn Clegg, Pat Waddington and Harry Culley, Trisha Culley, Steve Haley, Paula Haley. Photo: MSKP-290417-62 ANL-170105-111529001

Skegness Scooter Rally. Pictured (from left) are Sadie and Richard Clark. Photo: MSKP-300416-1 ANL-170105-105516001

Skegness Scooter Rally. Pictured (from left) are Gavin McGlen and Mick Shelbourn. Photo: MSKP-300416-9 ANL-170105-105811001

Ready for the off at Skegness Scooter Rally are (from left) Ray Clark, Lia Clark 14, Jack Greenwood and Dave Greenwood. Photo: MSKP-300416-11 ANL-170105-105858001

Gary Atkin.at Skegness Scooter Rally. Photo: MSKP-300416-16 ANL-170105-110335001