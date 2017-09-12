G-Force ride to leave Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells but there are more thrills to come, say management

Thrill seekers only have a few more weeks to enjoy one of the white-knuckle rides at a theme park in Ingoldmells.

Fantasy Island has announced G-Force will be going at the end of the 2017 season.

G-Force is to leave Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells at the end of the season. ANL-171209-144338001

The theme park made the announcement today on its Facebook page and said the decision had been made to ‘allow the park to continue with its development plans and new attractions over the coming years’.

The statement said: “Fantasy Islands management would like to announce that the G-Force ride will be leaving the park at the end of the 2017 season.

“After being brought back to Fantasy Island for the last two seasons to excite the most daring of the thrill seekers, it has been decided to remove the G-Force to allow the park to continue with its development plans and new attractions over the coming years.

“Following the huge investment over the 2016/2017 winter period, to update and add new attractions to the indoor area, including The Mystical Mountain, adventure golf, 10 pin bowling and additional rides, we are determined to deliver customers with new exhilarating experiences year after year, to further improve Fantasy Island, ensuring it remains the best family day out on the East Coast.

Christine Lowe said her family would really miss G-Force at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells. ANL-171209-150458001

“The park and its owners are committed to continuing with developments, and we hope you’re all excited to see what’s to come in 2018.”

A request for visitors to the theme park to share their G-Force memories attracted more than 200 comments.

Tim Bristoltimuk said: “Sorry to see it go but good that further development will take place.

“Would be nice to see the Island and Market remain open during the winter months, particularly at weekends and specially and during the run up to the Christmas period. The Market would be of particular interest in the run up to Christmas.”

Christine Lowe said: “No way. Can’t believe this is going my family love this ride.”

Paula Simone Hudson said: “My 12-year-old daughter loved this ride! This year she went on it a total of seven times over a two-day period. We look forward to what’s to come.”

However Tania Hodgson said: “Big mistake. Please don’t turn Fantasy Island into junior and infants – there’s teenagers and especially adults like me who love these sort of rides, I drive over three hours and visit four to five times a year just for these things. Please don’t disappoint.”