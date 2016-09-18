Future ‘uncertain’ for Gunby Inn

An uncertain future beckons for The Gunby Inn off Station Road in Gunby.

Over recent years, a succession of licensees have been unsuccessful in trying to make the pub viable, and it is currently closed.

At an East Lindsey planning meeting, owner Stuart Hall, a joiner, was given the green light to change the use of part of the premises, including a section of the cellar, to form part of extended manager’s accommodation.

The application was opposed by both the Orby and Welton-le-Marsh parish councils who believe the initiative could lead to permanent closure of the pub which has a caravan park attached.

Coun Daniel McNally commented that, if the objectors were so concerned about the fate of the pub, perhaps they should have made more use of it.

Mr Hall, who was present at the meeting, said he and his wife were undecided about future prospects.

The committee heard that, if the couple opt for converting the whole property to a house, they would need to submit a new planing application.