Fury over amount of investment in Skegness from car park cash

Councillors in Skegness are calling for more of the cash raised from the resort’s car parks to be invested in the town.

A motion is to be put forward at Wednesday’s Skegness Town Council meeting asking East Lindsey District Council why only a small proportion of the funds are invested in the foreshore.

Skegness town councillors are calling for more cash raised at car parks to be invested in the foreshore. ANL-170109-120321001

The motion, to be proposed by Coun Phillip Gaskill, reads: “ELDC raises millions of pounds from rent and car parks in Skegness during the

holiday season.

“Skegness Town Council requests an urgent meeting with Craig Leyland, the Conservative leader of ELDC, to explain why he and his fellow group

members remit only a small proportion of this back to Skegness to be invested in the foreshore (where an accumulation of litter in overflowing bins is potentially causing a rat infestation) and the illuminations (which are a sorry reflection on the lack of investment).”

The meeting at the Town Hall on North Parade starts at 7pm.