Fundraiser in Ingoldmells in memory of six-year-old Ethan

A charity fundraiser is set to take place in Ingoldmells in memory of a little boy who died last year aged just

Ethan Lovell passed away just before Christmas following a severe asthma attack.

His parents Mark and Christine are hoping a charity day on October 24 will help to raise awareness of the severity of the condition, and generate some funds for Asthma UK.

Mark said: “We lost our son on 19th December 2016 from a severe asthma attack. Ethan and his 10-year-old sister Molly were extremely close and always played together.

“We did everything to help Ethan’s asthma, took his inhalor when we went out and the school kept a spare inhalor at all times. Even when Ethan needed more than his inhaler we took him to Skegness urgent care for the nebuliser and steroids. But unfortunately he died from a severe asthma attack leaving us all devastated.

“As a family, this year has been hard, and Christmas will never be the same.”

The event takes place at Buddies Family Showbar in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, from 12pm, where there will be a karaoke, raffle and tombola - with prizes donated by local businesses.

Mark added: “It’s really amazing to see how people are eager to help and support this day. We want as many people to come and to make Ethan proud.”

Angie Lafferty from Buddies is helping the couple to organise the event.

If you can’t attend but would like to donate, visit her Just Giving page.