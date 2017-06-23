Fun run at Skegness school raises funds for children

A fun run at a Skegness school has raised more than £150 funds for sporting opportunities for pupils.

The inaugural Summer Fun Run was held recently at Beacon Primary Academy.

The idea for the event came from members of a new after-school running club, held by learning support assistant Rebecca Porter.

Mrs Porter, with senior administrator Lucy Crow, then organised a one-mile fun run.

More than half the school’s pupils took part in the event, with staff and family also getting involved.

The fundraising total came from money paid to take part in the run.

Mrs Porter said: “I am so proud of all of the pupils who took part.”

She added she saw ‘many examples of sportsmanship’ during the event.