Fun event in Skegness has strong message about road safety

Visitors can get up close with the emergency services today at a fun event with a strong message about road safety.

The ‘Stay Safe’ road safety event takes place on Skegness Seafront from 10am to 3pm and will raise money for another vital emergency service, the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

A new iniatiive to help reunite parents and children who lose each other on the beach is tbeing launched in Skegness. ANL-170726-143239001

Crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and Skegness police were there to chat to people and offer advice.

There was also free cycle checks and advice on child seats.

Supporting the event was Skegness Stockcar Stadium, who took along some cars.

The event marked the start of safety awareness in the resort.

Sandi the Starfish came to Lifeboat Station yesterday (Tuesday) to launch a scheme to reunite parents and children who lose each other, using a recognisable character on a flag as a meeting point and wristbands with space for parents’ mobile numbers.

It is sponsored by Skegness Town Council and other local businesses.

First launched in Norfolk in 2014 and is being introduced locally by Sgt Amy Searby who, having worked a busy summer season in Skegness, is acutely aware of how losing a child or vulnerable adult, even momentarily, can be a terrifying experience for the whole family.

Sgt Searby explained: “It made complete sense to use an established and already successful scheme and it is a great way for the legacy of Sandi to live on.

“In addition to families visiting the beaches, carers often bring vulnerable adults who are unfamiliar with the area and they too can become lost. Sandi the Starfish can be an identifiable character for them too.

“I have worked closely with Arun Grey and Jack Hood of Skegness RNLI regarding this initiative and they are instrumental in helping reunite families on the beach.

“We hope this will be a success for many years to come and that we can roll out the initiative at other beaches along the Lincolnshire Coast.”