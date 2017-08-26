Full steam ahead for locomotive in Skegness after £43k restoration

A locomotive which has undergone £43,000 worth of restoration work should go back into service at Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway.

Jurassic is expected to pull its first train in more than 30 years on Sunday, September 17, between 11am and 3.40pm.

It is in connection with the Classic Car and Bike Show, at Skegness Water Leisure Park, which raises funds for Skegness Lifeboat Station and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Entry will be £2, and train fares are £1 return.

Jurassic will steam on the tracks adjacent to the show’s venue in the park, Well Lane, Ingoldmells.

Spokesman John Chappell said: “We’re thrilled that visitors to the third annual classic car and bike show should be abe to take a steam ride with Jurassic.”