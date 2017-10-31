Fright night fun at Zombie walks in Skegness and Spilsby

Shopping was not for the fainthearted in Skegness at the weekend when a Zombie crawl took place outside the Hildreds Centre.

Mayor Coun Danny Brookes and Town Crier Steve O’Dare were brave enough to join members of the Top Limitz dance school on Saturday as part of the Hildred’s fright night celebration, including Shrek’s Halloween Grotto.

Tonight the historic doors of the Spilsby Theatre will creak open for the first time in years for the start of the venue’s fundraising Zombie Walk.

Zombies will then be let out to slowly descend the steps of the theatre and embark on short walk around Spilsby town centre passing the towns shops and pubs before returning to the theatre.

There is still time to join in the fun. Zombies need to be at the theatre for 6pm for 6.30pm start.

* See this week’s Skegness Standard for our Halloween picture special. (Photo: Kevin Healey)