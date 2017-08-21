Friends rally to help pay funeral costs as tributes paid to ‘kind hearted, spirited and well loved member of the Boston and Skegness community’

A man who died following a two vehicle collision on the A16 at East Keal last week has been named locally as Nathan James Ardron after friends rallied around to help pay for the funeral costs.

Mr Ardron, who was known as Beak to his friends, sadly died and four other people were seriously injured following the two-vehicle collision which took place just after 10pm on Thursday.

Friends and family have taken to the social media platform Facebook to publish tributes to Mr Ardron.

Dad Darron Ardron, from Skegness, has posted on his Facebook wall: “Fly high little man , granny and grandad are waiting for you my sweet forever in our hearts sweetheart. Love you son forever xxxxxxxxxxxx mum and dad, Brendon and Ashley xxxxxxxxxxxxx”

He thanked people for their kind words.

A crowdfunding appeal has also been launched by Casey Pearson on gofundme which has so far raised £340 towards the cost of his funeral.

Posting on Facebook, Aaron Green wrote: “Nathan James Ardron, A kind hearted, spirited and well loved member of the Boston-Skegness community tragically lost his life in a car collision early hours this morning.

“Nathan didn’t deserve this, does anyone? So just to make this time a little bit more bearable his friends have decided to set up this crowdfunding account on behalf of his family to help pay for funeral costs or anything that may be needed to ease their pain.

“Thanks for reading and please donate, no matter how small its the thought that counts.

“Rest in peace and fly high Nathan, you will be greatly missed by all.”

Carleen Dickinson replied: “Absolutely devastated to hear this. A lovely lad often in our house a few years back and always lovely to all my family. So sad.”

Ebony McNulty wrote: “Nathan James Ardron you was such a lovely lad beautiful inside and out I cant believe your gone :( we’ve had some good times will miss you r.i.p xxxxxxx”

Sam Cutts said: “I’d like to say R.I.P to a childhood friend “Nathan Ardron” Practically a brother in the old days... I’m sorry mate... and my condolences to the family... never forget them days an nights on the Playstation or them one off life experiences I had with you pal... heavens got a top bloke up there now”

Police say the collision involved a silver Vauxhall Astra and a white Kia Sportage,

Mr Ardron, a man in his 20s, was a passenger in one of the vehicles and is believed to be from the local area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Astra, a man in his 20s, has been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Another passenger, a man in his 20s was taken to Boston Pilgrim with serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, along with a male passenger who also sustained serious injuries.

To donate to the gofundme page visit: https://www.gofundme.com/fundraising-for-nathan-ardron-beak