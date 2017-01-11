Frey is face of new holiday guide featuring Skegness and surrounding areas

A four-year-old girl who regularly visits her grandparents in Skegness is about to become the face of the East Coast on the front cover of the 2017 holiday guide.

The picture of Freya Wyles playing on the beach at Seacroft was taken by her dad, Tom, and entered in a competition run by the Skegness, East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association.

It will appear on the front cover of the holiday guide and distributed in newspapers to thousands of homes across the East Midlands by Johnston Press, who also publish the Skegness Standard.

Tom, of Syston near Grantham, said: “I enjoy taking pictures as a hobby and have entered quite a few competitions, but this is the first time I’ve won. I’d forgotten about it and then got the call... it was quite a surprise. We’ve been telling Freya she’s going to be a celebrity. She’s been practising her autograph!”

Freya said: “I’m really pleased daddy won.”

Bill Hutchinson, chairman at SECHWA, presented a framed picture of the winning shot to Tom at the Premier Hotel last Tuesday. He said: “We were looking for a really nice cover picture that best represented our coastal area and we think we’ve got it.”

June Howard, business manager at SECHWA said: “We were overwhelmed with the number of entries and delighted with the standard. We look forward to seeing the winning picture on the front cover of the guide, the first of which will be distributed on January 14.”

Also at the reception was Abigail Crowe, 11, of Ingoldmells, whose photograph of stones on the beach with the Skegness Is So Bracing Slogan and the Jolly Fisherman was highly commended. She received a framed picture and said: “I’m really pleased they liked my picture. It was something to do in the summer holidays.”