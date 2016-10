Magdalen Primary School, in Wainfleet is hosting a free activities club with lunch during the half-term break.

On Tuesday, October 25, and Thursday, October 27, from 11.30am to 2.30pm, children of all ages are welcome.

Those under eight years old must be accompanied by an adult.

To secure your place email samantha-jessop@live.co.uk or call 07456 569390.