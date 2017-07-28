Free breast screening on way to Skegness

Have your say

More ladies will be able to visit a free mobile breast screening unit when it arrives in Skegness over the next few months.

The unit, run by the Lincolnshire Breast Screening Service, will be situated in

Skegness, in the hospital car park off Lincoln Road, PE25 2BS and remain for the rest of the year and into early 2018.

Ladies aged between 50 and 70, who are registered with two GP practices in Skegness are automatically invited to attend.

Other ladies aged 71 years and over who would like to be screened are welcome to ring

the administration office to make an appointment on 01522 573999.

In addition, the service is also part of the national Age Extension Pilot Scheme where

a selection of women aged between 47 to 49 years and 71 to 73 will also automatically be invited for screening.

Screening office manager, Alysa Page, from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS

Trust (ULHT), said: “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial in improving a

woman’s prognosis and so we strongly encourage women to attend a breast

screening session.

“Little is known about how to prevent breast cancer, but the earlier it is found the

better the chance for successful treatment.

“About one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their

lifetime and there's a good chance of recovery if it's detected in its early

stages.

“Providing a screening service is part of the work being done to reduce this life

threatening disease.”

The mobile service tours the county on a regular basis, but only visits one area at a

time and appointments must be made to use the service.

For further information about the breast screening service please contact -

Alysa Page or Penny Johnson at the screening office on 01522 573999.