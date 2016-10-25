Four tonnes of asbestos fly-tipped near Marshchapel

Two fly tips of asbestos waste have been found in East Lindsey within days of one another - and residents are being asked to help identify the culprits.

East Lindsey District Council recently received a report from a member of the public about a large fly tip on Sheep Marsh Lane, near Marshchapel.

The tip, which contained over four tonnes of asbestos believed to be from an old shed, has now been removed by the Council’s Neighbourhoods Team, in an operation that took 22 hours. Asbestos waste has to be carefully removed and wrapped before being taken to a specialist disposal site.

The second, smaller fly tip was found at Horsington.

ELDC is encouraging residents to be vigilant and to report any fly tips they witness or find. If sufficient evidence is available as to who is responsible the Council will take action, with the maximum penalty being an unlimited fine and up to five years imprisonment if convicted in a Crown Court.

Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at the Council, Councillor Sandra Harrison, said: “Fly tipping is an issue which the Council takes very seriously. East Lindsey is a beautiful rural district and no-one should be allowed to spoil that.

“It is extremely irresponsible for anybody to fly tip. If anyone witnesses a fly tip we’d encourage them to take the details and let us have the information as soon as possible.”

Over the last three years the Council has dealt with 38 fly tips containing asbestos. Residents are advised to use companies licensed with the Environment Agency for house and garden clearances, as the duty is for the householder to ensure their waste is not going to be fly tipped.

Registered Waste Carriers can be found on the Government website by visiting www.gov.uk.

• If you have information on a flytip, please call 01507 601111 or visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/flytipping