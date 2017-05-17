Four fight for seats in Chapel St Leonards by-election

Four candidates are fighting for three seats on Chapel St Leonards Parish Council in a by-election taking place in the village tomorrow (Thursday).

The line-up for the election is Ian Ison (Independent), Pete Keeffe (Independent),Terry Rhodes (Independent) and Fred Stout (Unaligned).

Villages can vote for who they would like to represent them on the council in the Village Hall.

Mr Keeffe is making another attempt to join the Chapel St Leonards Parish Council after an unsuccessful bid in February, when Brian Dear was co-opted, only to resign soon afterwards.

The third vacancy is as a result of the resignation of Coun Rae Rigby.

Clerk Christine Newton says she hopes to have the results ready for publication on Friday.

