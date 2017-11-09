Four arrests after drugs warrants in Wainfleet

Four people have been arrested after two drugs warrants were carried out in Wainfleet.

The special operation took place in the town yesterday (Wednesday) under the Misuse of Drugs Act, in response to concerns raised by local residents.

It follows a similar operation in Skegness and Ingoldmells on Tuesday, when five people were arrested and charged.

DI Sarah Constantine said: “As well as enforcing the law through the arrests of four people, who have now been released under investigation, we will make sure we help anyone who has been affected by substance misuse by pointing them to the appropriate agencies.

“This will give them the best opportunity to avoid going back to a life of drugs, which will help prevent serious injury or death to those who take drugs, and to protect the public becoming victims of crime as a result of individuals with a drug problem.

“I want to thank the residents for talking to us, and being patient while we conducted our warrants. Keep talking to us and we will work with you to tackle drugs offences.”

