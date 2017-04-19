Former UKIP candidate announces intention to stand in June General Election - but is it in Boston and Skegness?

A former UKIP candidate for the Boston and Skegness constituency has announced his intention to stand in the June General Election announced by Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday (Tuesday), but has yet to confirm where he will be standing.

Robin Hunter-Clarke, from Skegness, stood in the May 2015 election under the UKIP banner where, with support from fellow party supporters Neil and Christine Hamilton, he was pipped to the post by a majority of 4,336 votes by the Conservative candidate Matt Warman – UKIP’s second best result in the country.

Following the election, he followed Mr Hamilton to the Welsh Assembly where he took up the role of Chief of Staff to the UKIP group there.

Following yesterday’s announcement, Mr Hunter-Clarke put out a statement in which he confirmed his intention to stand at the 2017 snap election.

He called Mrs May’s announcement ‘a surprising turn of events’.

“We live in interesting times, but it is imperative that UKIP remains a major force in British politics,” he added.

We live in interesting times, but it is imperative that UKIP remains a major force in British politics. Robin Hunter-Clarke, from UKIP

“We must remember that without UKIP we would not now be leaving the European Union.”

Mr Hunter-Clarke said the Tories were ‘talking a good game at the moment’ but raised concerns they would ‘start backsliding’ on issues such as immigration, fishing, the cost of leaving the EU and the future relationship with the Union.

He also accused Labour of being in ‘complete disarray’.

He said: “There is no party quite like UKIP (yes we’ve had our difficulties), but we are fundamentally a party with common sense principles that people all over the UK believe in. Four million people supported us at the last General Election, and I continue to believe in UKIP - the party I have been proud to have been a member of for the last five years.”

Mr Hunter-Clarke does not say in his statement where he will be competing for the chance to sit.

A request on social media by The Standard was met with the response: “Announcement soon.”

Mr Hunter-Clarke currently holds a seat in the Skegness South Ward for Lincolnshire County Council, however, he is not running in the May 4 election - his seat instead being competed for by fellow UKIP candidate Susan Blackburn.