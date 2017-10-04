Former Skegness woman banned for drink drive offence while wearing a dressing gown

A former Skegness woman has been banned after police stopped her car and discovered she was driving over the alcohol limit while still wearing her dressing gown.

Dawn Lambert,(56), who now lives in Scarborough, admitted driving while over the legal limit when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, October 4).

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said police stopped Lambert’s car, a Peugeot Partner at 10.27pm on September 3, because the vehicle was not displaying any lights.

She added that following a roadside test, police discovered Lambert had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said that Lambert had a clean driving licence and no previous convictions.

Ms Chatterton added that Lambert had been married for over 30 years but that her and her husband had been leading separate lives.

On the night of the incident, Ms Chatterton said the situation with her husband became volatile and she had ran away with the car to get away.

She told magistrates that Lambert had not even thought about how much alcohol she had consumed and was still in her dressing gown when police had stopped the car she was driving in.

Chatterton said that Lambert was completely devastated by what happened and had moved away following the end of her marriage.

Magistrates said there was no alternative but to disqualify Lambert from driving for 18-months.

Her sentence will be reduced by 18-weeks following the completion of a drink-driving rehabilitation course.

Lambert was given a £120 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.