Former Skegness hotelier who raped boy faces sentence in New Year

A former Skegness hotelier will be sentenced in the New Year after he admitted a charge of child rape.

Paul Parker, 57, admitted three child sex offences on a boy when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court by video link today.

Parker, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a charge of raping a boy aged under 13 between September 2007 and September 2012.

He also admitted two charges of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity between the same dates.

Earlier this year Parker admitted charges relating to another young boy. They were four charges of indecent assault on a male person and a charge of indecency with a child on dates between January 1997 and January 1999. He also admitted making an indecent image of a child between September 18 2013 and September 30 2014.

Robert Underwood, prosecuting, said the second victim was identified after police seized a computer belonging to Parker.

Judge Michael Heath told Parker he would receive a prison sentence and adjourned sentence for a report on him by the probation service. The judge told the court: “I can not sentence him without a report from the probation service which tells me if they consider him to be dangerous or not. Then I will have to consider if I think he is dangerous.”

Parker was remanded in to custody for sentence at Lincoln Crown Court on January 6.