Former Skegness hotelier jailed for 14 years for sex attacks on young boys

A former Skegness hotelier was today (Monday) jailed for 14 years after admitting rape and other sex attacks on young boys.

Paul Parker, who ran a hotel in the resort from the late 1980s, was told by Judge Michael Heath that he caused ‘incalculable damage’ to his two victims.

The judge said one of the boys has since described how his life had been ruined by the attacks he suffered at the hands of Parker.

Parker, 57, who formerly lived at Chapel St Leonards but is now of no fixed address, admitted four charges of indecent assault on a male and a further charge of indecency with a child between January 1997 and January 1999 relating to one boy.

He also admitted one charge of rape and two charges of causing a child to engage in sexual activity between 2007 and 2012 in relation to a second boy under the age of 13.

He further admitted making an indecent photograph of a child.

Parker was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order banning him from future contact with any boy under the age of 16.

Andrew Howarth, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that Parker was initially arrested following a complaint made to police about the 1990s offences.

During that investigation police found photographs which showed Parker sexually abusing a second boy.

Officers later traced the boy who made a complaint that he had been raped and sexually abused by Parker.

Mr Howarth said that the boy abused in the 1990s has since suffered from anxiety and depression together with problems in controlling his anger. The second boy has also suffered serious problems as a result of the abuse he suffered and is now struggling to deal with what happened to him.

Terry Boston, in mitigation, said Parker had never been in trouble before and pleaded guilty to the charges.

He told the court that the offences occured when Parker had difficulties in his personal life.