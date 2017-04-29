Footway lights upgrade across East Lindsey ‘will save cash and energy’

Work has commenced to upgrade more than 2,700 footway lights in East Lindsey to LED, as part of an initiative to save 530,300kw of energy and around £110,000 in operating costs per year.

East Lindsey District Council is investing £694,000 of capital funding for the upgrade to the lights that it is responsible for, with the aim of making them 68 per cent more energy efficient than they are at present.

The programme to upgrade the footway lights began in Holton le Clay and Marshchapel this week, and will move on to North Cotes, North Thoresby and Tetney in early May.

The contractor undertaking the work will then move south through the district, with the programme’s anticipated completion being towards the end of March 2018.

ELDC is continuing to talk to a number of parish councils which have not yet confirmed how they wish the District Council to proceed in respect of footway lighting in their area.

Project Manager, Sam Robbens, said: “Whilst the District Council has very limited resources going forward, this is an investment that has been supported, recognising that it will reduce the operating costs of the lights and make them more environmentally friendly.

“Residents will see contractors working their way through their villages in the coming months.

“Communities can keep up to date with upgrade programme on our website which details anticipated dates when the contractor is likely to be in each area.”

• For details of the full programme of works, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/footwaylighting.