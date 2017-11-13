Football memorabilia goes under hammer in Skegness

An auction is to be held of the collection of football memorabilia belonging to the late Mr Michael French of Skegness – a regular player and supporter of Skegness Town Football Club and more latterly a football historian and avid collector of memorabilia.

The collection boasts about 6000 match day programmes which cover the majority of league football teams from the 1960’s to 2000’s, including many of Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, as well as ones from Croft United and Skegness Town for whom Michael played regularly

There is also a wealth off football reference books and annuals, some dating back to the 1950’s and 15 lots of cricketing books, pictures and ephemera belonging to the late Mr Wilf Pettit, of Wainfleet, who was a stalwart of Wainfleet Cricket Club until into his 70s and, as a young man, played football for Notts County.

The auction is being held by Hunters on Saturday starting at 11am and the catalogue can be viewed at www.hunters.com/skegness-auctions or contact the auctioneer (Jonathan Booth) on 01754 766061