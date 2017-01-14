Flood warning in place for Ingoldmells

A flood warning is this evening (Saturday) in place for an area near the sea defences in Ingoldmells.

The red warning on the Environment Agency website means ‘flooding is expected - action required’.

The message on the site states: “This warning is for properties in the vicinity of the Main Drain at Ingoldmells.

WLevels are currently high in the Main Drain at Ingoldmells and there is seepage through the defences which poses a flood risk to properties.

“Our staff are on site responding to the situation.”

It adds that properties within 500m of the Drain are at greatest risk, including Coronation Road, Central Avenue, Point Road, Bank Drive, Sea View Estate and Marine Drive, Laver Leisure Caravan Park, Sea View Estate Caravan Park, Sunny Ridge Caravan Park, Marina Caravan Park and Highbury Caravan Park.

For more information visit the Environment Agency website.