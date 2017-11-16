Five years of splashing efforts: Skegness student aged 11 takes plunge AGAIN for Pudsey

An 11-year-old student from Skegness, who has been raising funds for Children in Need for five years, has taken her total to more than £4,200 after completing a seven-mile swim.

Isabelle Clark, who is in Year 7 at Skegness Grammar School, completed the swim in six hours at The Embassy Pool.

Mum Melissa said: “Isabelle first began raising money for Pudsey in 2013, when she was just seven years old.

“She has completed a swimming challenge each year, including swimming a mile a day for 21 consecutive days - the length of the English Channel- in 2015 and swimming the length of the River Humber - two miles each day for 20 days - in 2016.

“She has been raising money via her JustGiving page over these last five years and currently has a running total of over £4, 200 - and it is still climbing.”

To support her visit her JustGiving page here.

