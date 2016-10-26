Five stars for food at 427 Skegness area businesses

The latest food hygiene statistics have revealed 427 businesses in the Skegness area have been top-ranked with five stars, with only two being rated 0.

Seventy-five have been rated 4 (good), 46 rated 3 (satisfactory) and 11 rated 2 (improvement necessary).

Chapel Garden Centre, which became one of 10 British Gardens Centres since changing ownership in October, was one of the businesses achieving five stars.

Vicky Johnson, general manager, said: “It’s such good news. Our staff have worked so hard and I’m so proud of them.”

Mike Harrison, environmental health manager at East Lindsey District Council, said: “The Food Standards Agency rating system provides consumers with a mechanism to make informed decisions about where they buy food from based on the standard of food hygiene practices, the structure of the premises and the confidence in the management to run a hygienic business.

“East Lindsey has many high quality shops and eating establishments and the scheme recognises their efforts whilst encouraging others to improve. The council’s Food Safety Inspectors regularly visit food businesses and the scores are updated based on their findings.”