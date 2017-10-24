Five people rescued from lift in Skegness

Firefighters were called when five people became trapped in a lift in Skegness.

A crew from Skegness were called to the property in Park Avenue at 7.14pm last night.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said they were able to release the persons using a lift key and there were no injuries.

In another call-out a crew from Wainfleet was called out just after 2am this morning to a mini bus fire.

The fire in Spilsby Road, Wainfleet, was extinguished using one hose reel,