Five arrests in drugs busts in Ingoldmells and Skegness

Police arrested five people during drug raids in Skegness and Ingoldmells.

Local officers took part in a day of action yesterday (Tuesday) responding to community concerns and executed a number of Misuse of Drugs Act warrants at addresses in the area.

The operation was led by T/Insp Matt Bennison and supported by the EMOpSS (East Midlands Operation Support Service) officers, including a police dog, and the neighbourhood policing teams.

DCI Richard Myszczyszyn said: “We had some really good results and have arrested five people in connection with suspected drugs offences. They are currently in custody helping us with our enquiries.

“We’re well aware of the effect drug-related crime can have on local communities and we hope this type of police-led action sends a strong message to our communities that we will do everything in our power to try to keep drugs off our streets. Keep talking to us, keep giving us that information and we will keep acting on it.

“Also, anyone who might be involved in or considering getting involved in this type of crime – be assured that this type of behaviour won’t be tolerated in Lincolnshire and we will do all that we can to see you are brought to justice.

“We were pleased to have members of the Independent Advisory Group out with us today, and on behalf of all the Lincolnshire officers involved I’d like to thank our colleagues from Nottinghamshire for their assistance with this operation.”

T/Coast Insp Matt Bennison said: “We want people to know that we do listen to what they are saying. So far there have been three arrests but the operation will continue throughout the day.”

Leaflets were distributed to the public urging them to contact the police if they see anything suspicious.

“We need people to continue giving us intelligence to enable us to carry out operations such as this one.”

Information can be passed on by calling 101.