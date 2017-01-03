First World War medals among haul taken in Skegness burglary

First World War medals and jewellery were among the haul from a burglary in Skegness on New Year’s Eve.

Police are appealing for help in locating the items stolen from the property in Briar Way, Skegness, between 4pm and 7pm on December 31.

Property stolen includes:

1x Horlicks war tin in white paper containing WWI medals inscribed KOLI (Kings Own Light Infantry) - F stone 44497

1x yellow metal bracelet with red roses on it

1x yellow metal necklace link chain

3 x sets of yellow gold earrings

1x 18ct yellow gold ring

1x 18 carat yellow metal ring with a white and red pattern

1x yellow metal flower ring with a green stone

1x yellow metal celtic cross and chain

1x brown purse containing £80 in cash

1x blue purse containing £40 in cash and Post Office card

1x Yellow metal hollow 14th century necklace and matching bracelet

1x Pot piggy bank - white and blue markings containing £280 of £2 coins.

Vouchers for the Barley Mow, Scotch Wool and Boots were also among the haul.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to anyone with information to call DC Calley Murray in Skegness CID on 101, quoting incident number 346 of 31st December.