FIRST LOOK: John Lewis releases 2016 Christmas Advert: Meet Buster the Boxer

Well, they’ve done it again. Get your tissues at the ready (for both laughter and tears) as you tune into this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert.

Released today on the John Lewis YouTube channel, the advert introduces viewers to their new favourite dog, Buster the Boxer, and his family.

The story is about a little girl called Bridget who loves to bounce - but when her mum and dad buy her a trampoline for Christmas, they soon discover that she isn’t the only one with a passion for jumping.

Without giving too much away (though you can probably guess where it this is going), this year’s Christmas campaign from the retailer is sure to leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Expect to see animal friends, delighted children and the happiest dog you’ve ever met.

This year’s music is provided by electronic trio Vaults, with their cover of Randy Crawford’s 1980 single One Day I’ll Fly Away. So it’s official, the Christmas countdown can begin!