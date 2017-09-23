Firefighters in Skegness and Alford lather up for charity

Firefighters in Skegness and Alford will take part in a fundraising car wash to raise money for charity.
Taking place in a number of locations in Lincolnshire, the crews will be on hand to make cars sparkle and shine in return for a small donation to the Fire Fighters Charity.
Crews will bring out their buckets and sponges at Alford Fire Station, on Sunday, September 24, 10am-12pm; and Skegness Fire Station on October 14, 10am-3pm.
All proceeds go to the Fire Fighters Charity, which provides life enhancing support for serving and retired firefighters.
