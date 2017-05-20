Firefighters go to Skegness Stadium to train to help car crash victims

As thousands of cars head for ther coast, firefighters in Skegness have been training for emergency should there be road accident.

A crew from Skegness went along to Skegness Stadium and practiced how they would extract victims in various accident scenarios.

One of the firefighters told the Standard: “We had a car on four wheels, a car on its side and a car on its roof and were practicing extraction techniques in the event of a road traffic collision.

“It was a very good morning’s training. Skegness Stadium are great in accommodating us when and where they can.”

Paul Brown of 4FS Motorsport Marketing, said: “We always try and help the services where we can.

“We also attend the open day at the fire station and any other events.

“The trailer that they use for Santa came from a caravan that was raced in a banger caravan race!”