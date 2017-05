Firefighters in the Skegness area were called to two false alarms in less than an hour that were caused by cooking fumes.

A crew from Wainfleet was called to a fire alarm in Low Road, Wainfleet St Mary, at 12.48pm on Saturday.

Then at 1.24pm, a crew from Skegness was called to Alexandra Road.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “Please take care when cooking.”