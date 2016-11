Occupants of a property in Donington escaped injury when a grill pan caught fire.

Lincs Fire & Rescue was alerted just after noon yesterday.

A Tweet said crews were called to Park Lane and the fire was out on arrival. The Tweet said: “Crews ensured all was safe. Accidental cause. No injuries.”

A fire crew from Boston was out again at 4.10am this morning when a car caught fire on Hale Lane at Frithville. One hose reel was used to tackle the fire.