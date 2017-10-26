Search

Firefighter from Wainfleet rewarded for 20 years of service

Wainfleet crew manager Carl Rawlings has received a presentation to mark 20 years service to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. ANL-171026-072352001
Wainfleet crew manager Carl Rawlings has received a presentation to mark 20 years service to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. ANL-171026-072352001

Twenty years of fighting fires across the area has been rewarded at a presentation at Wainfleet Fire Station.

The achievement of crew manager Carl Rawlings has been recognised by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Divisional manager Dave Gilbert,

He went along to the station to congratulate Carl and tweeted: “Presented Crew Manager Carl Rawlings with his 20 year certificate at #Wainfleet fire station tonight. Super commitment!”