Fire in Skegness bin spread to conifers

A fire that started in a bin in Skegness spread to conifer bushes.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to Roman Bank at 6.47pm on Sunday evening.
The crew from Skegness said the cause of the fire was a discarded cigarette.
