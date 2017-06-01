Fire crews unite in Skegness for complex test

Small winding corridors, smoke-logged rooms, casualties, missing people...fire crews faced a host of challenges as part of training in Skegness last week.

Firefighters from Skegness were joined in the resort on Wednesday by colleagues from across Lincolnshire for the complex building fire exercise.

The crews were put to the test in the maze-type building with smoke-filled rooms and mock casualties and missing people at the event staged at Miners Retreat, in Winthorpe Avenue.

As an added challenge, the scenario behind the fire saw it taking place at a time of building works at the site, meaning firefighters had to work around scaffolding and construction equipment.

Skegness Fire Station crew manager Jamie Patton explained the rationale behind the training – which involved crews from Horncastle, Louth, and Alford, as well as Skegness.

He said: “It is so important that we regularly practice how to respond quickly and effectively in challenging situations. Due to the location of the fire, crews had a physically demanding task to get the firefighting equipment along many small and winding corridors, before they then had to search the heavily smoke-logged rooms to rescue casualties.

“The exercise went well and we all gained valuable experience in this type of incident.”

For more information about Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr

l Next week The Standard will be going into more detail about life as a firefighter as part of an appeal for on-call firefighters for the Skegness and Wainfleet areas.