Fire crews free dog after accident near Skegness

A dog was rescued by firefighters following an car accident in Orby.
Crews from Skegness and Spilsby where called to Marsh Lane on Friday, where the vehicle had entered a ditch.
They used an extension ladder to release a dog still in the car.
