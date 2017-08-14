Search

Fire crews free dog after accident near Skegness

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. ANL-170314-125018001
A dog was rescued by firefighters following an car accident in Orby.

Crews from Skegness and Spilsby where called to Marsh Lane on Friday, where the vehicle had entered a ditch.

They used an extension ladder to release a dog still in the car.