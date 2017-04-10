Search

Fire crews called to washing machine in Skegness

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. ANL-170314-125018001

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. ANL-170314-125018001

0
Have your say

Firefighters were called to a washing machine that caught fire in Skegness.

According to a tweet by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, crews from Skegness and Wainfleet were alerted at 9.55am yesterday and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.