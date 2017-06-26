Search

Fire crew called to car in Addlethorpe

Firefighters were called to a car on fire in Addlethorpe last night.

A crew from Skegness was deployed to Marsh Lane at 11.40pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted the fire was extinguished “using two hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera”.