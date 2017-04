Black smoke was seen gushing from the derelict Kwiksave building in Skegness when it caught fire last night.

Readers said they could see the smoke from the football field “where they are buliding”.

Firefighers were called to the scene in Old Wainfleet Road at 7.21pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “Retained and Wainfleet are dealing with a derelict building fire on Old Wainfleet Road, Skegness.”

They used main jets and 13,5m ladder to extinguish the fire in the roof space of the building.